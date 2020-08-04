Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kondo & Kezumi Reach Bell Bottom
The second book in this full-color chapter book series featuring Kondo and Kezumi who continue their adventures, for fans of Mercy Watson and Ivy & Bean — in paperback.
Kezumi is ready for more adventure. Kondo is ready to go home. Now that Kondo and Kezumi have figured out that the map can lead to incredible places and new friends like Albert, Kezumi is eager to keep exploring and embracing the unknown. Kondo on the other hand, is tired and misses the comforts of home. When they reach Bell Bottom tempers are high, a thick fog begins to cloud over the boat making it hard to see, and they find themselves stranded.
It will take working together and listening to each other in order to find common ground and brave these new waters.
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Kondo and Kezumi Visit Giant Island:
*"The personal relationships, various environments, and building projects provide multiple points of engagement to keep new readers motivated."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"Recommended for readers who are transitioning to chapter books and who are fans of animated adventure television shows."—School Library Journal
"Goodner and Tsurumi's brightly illustrated chapter book should find favor with fans of Kate DiCamillo and Chris Van Dusen's similarly designed Mercy Watson series... A story of friendship that is both lively and lovely."—Kirkus Reviews