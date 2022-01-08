House on Fire
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

House on Fire

Fighting for Democracy in the Age of Political Arson

by David Cicilline

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781668610855

USD: $25.98  /  CAD: $32.98

ON SALE: August 30th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Political Science / Government / Legislative Branch

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
Hardcover

What's Inside

Read More Read Less