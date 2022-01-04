House on Fire
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

House on Fire

Fighting for Democracy in the Age of Political Arson

by David Cicilline

Twelve Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781538722596

USD: $29  /  CAD: $37

ON SALE: August 30th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Political Science / Government / Legislative Branch

PAGE COUNT: 304

Select a format:

Hardcover
Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less