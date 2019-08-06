Let's Dance

“Let’s dance. Put on your red shoes and dance the blues…” Embrace the spirit and mood of iconic musician David Bowie in this must-have book for any Bowie fan, especially those wanting to introduce a new generation to a favorite musical artist. Lightly adapting the lyrics to “Let’s Dance” for a younger audience, kids and parents will soon be tapping their shoes to this lively book with bright, fun, whimsical artwork.