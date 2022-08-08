Orders over $45 ship FREE
Shopping Cart
Simply Lies
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 18, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
The #1 New York Times bestselling author with 150 million copies sold worldwide returns with his next blockbuster thriller.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
"David Baldacci is a master storyteller."—Associated Press
"Walk the Wire solidifies Baldacci's status as this generation's premier storyteller . . . The perfect thriller."—Providence Journal
"David Baldacci is one of the all-time best thriller authors."—Lisa Gardner, #1 New York Times bestselling author
"A master storyteller."—People