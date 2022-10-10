Free shipping on orders $35+

Simply Lies
Simply Lies

by David Baldacci

Trade Paperback
On Sale

Apr 18, 2023

Page Count

432 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781538742648

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

Description

On the heels of the runaway #1 New York Times bestseller The 6:20 Man comes the next blockbuster thriller from the beloved author with 150 million copies sold worldwide.

Praise

"David Baldacci is a master storyteller."—Associated Press
"Walk the Wire solidifies Baldacci's status as this generation's premier storyteller . . . The perfect thriller."—Providence Journal
"David Baldacci is one of the all-time best thriller authors."—Lisa Gardner, #1 New York Times bestselling author
"A master storyteller."—People
