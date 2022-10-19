“The Memory Man is Back” is a website exclusive 3-book set featuring the maverick detective with perfect recall, Amos Decker, as he tackles three new cases in these #1 New York Times bestsellers from David Baldacci. In Fallen, Decker and his colleague Alex Jamison must solve four increasingly bizarre murders in a dying rust belt town–and the closer they come to the truth, the deadlier it gets. Redemption finds Decker’s realization that a mistake he made as a rookie detective may have led to deadly consequences. And in Walk the Wire, Decker returns to solve a gruesome murder in a booming North Dakota oil town.