“Meet the Memory Man” is a website exclusive 3-book set to introduce you to the #1 New York Times bestselling world of Amos Decker, former NFL player turned gifted police detective with a perfect memory. In Memory Man, Decker must use his extraordinary recall to solve a mystery he wishes he could forget: his family’s murder. In The Last Mile, Decker is drawn into a tangled web when a convicted murderer counting down the last hours before his execution is granted an unexpected reprieve, saved by another man’s confession. And in The Fix, a murder just outside FBI headquarters leads Decker to an international incident that could spell the end of the United States as we know it in this “perfect ‘fix’ for the thriller aficionado” (Associated Press).