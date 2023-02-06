Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

David Baldacci Fall 2023
David Baldacci Fall 2023

by David Baldacci

Regular Price $30

Regular Price $38 CAD

Hardcover
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 14, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Nov 14, 2023

Page Count

432 Pages

Publisher

Grand Central Publishing Logo

ISBN-13

9781538719916

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

Description

The hotly anticipated follow-up to David Baldacci's runaway #1 New York Times bestselling thriller, The 6:20 Man, again featuring Travis Devine. 

Praise

PRAISE FOR THE 6:20 MAN
"A complex, high-powered thriller that will keep the reader guessing . . . This is a winner from a pro."—Kirkus
"Keeps readers guessing with an intriguing story and a few good plot twists . . . It seems like Baldacci might be planning more Travis Devine stories. Let's hope so."—Booklist
"Corporate conspiracies, corruption, and murder—all come together in one of thriller fans’ most anticipated books of the summer . . . Baldacci’s experience in this genre truly shines as he builds complex layers of riveting twists and turns to keep you on the edge of your seat!"—Reader's Digest
PRAISE FOR DAVID BALDACCI
"David Baldacci is a master storyteller."—Associated Press
"David Baldacci is one of the all-time best thriller authors."—Lisa Gardner, #1 New York Times bestselling author
"A master storyteller."—People
"Baldacci delivers, every time!"—Lisa Scottoline, New York Times bestselling author
