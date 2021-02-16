David Baldacci Fall 2021

Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use
Now, tell us what you like to read.
Request Desk/Exam Copy
by David Baldacci
Buy Now:
Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549160608
ON SALE: November 16th 2021
Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense
Select a format:
We use cookies to enhance your visit to us. By using our website you agree to our use of these cookies. Find out more.