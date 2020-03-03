Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

David Baldacci Fall 2020

The #1 New York Times bestselling author with 150 million copies sold worldwide returns with his next blockbuster thriller.

In David Baldacci’s #1 New York Times bestselling series, FBI Agent Atlee Pine’s search for her sister Mercy clashes with John Puller’s high-stakes investigation, leading them both deep into the perilous world of organized crime — a world neither of them will escape from unscathed.
Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

On Sale: November 17th 2020

Price: $29 / $37 (CAD)

Page Count: 432

ISBN-13: 9781538761694

"A master storyteller."—People
"David Baldacci is one of the all-time best thriller authors."—Lisa Gardner, #1 New York Times bestselling author
"Baldacci delivers, every time!"—Lisa Scottoline, New York Times bestselling author
An Atlee Pine Thriller