The Compound Effect
The New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller, based on the principle that little, everyday decisions will either take you to the life you desire or to disaster by default.
No gimmicks. No Hyperbole. No Magic Bullet. The Compound Effect is a distillation of the fundamental principles that have guided the most phenomenal achievements in business, relationships, and beyond. This easy-to-use, step-by-step operating system allows you to multiply your success, chart your progress, and achieve any desire. If you’re serious about living an extraordinary life, use the power of The Compound Effect to create the success you want. You will find strategies including:
- How to win–every time! The No. 1 strategy to achieve any goal and triumph over any competitor, even if they’re smarter, more talented or more experienced.
- Eradicating your bad habits (some you might be unaware of!) that are derailing your progress.
- The real, lasting keys to motivation–how to get yourself to do things you don’t feel like doing.
- Capturing the elusive, awesome force of momentum. Catch this, and you’ll be unstoppable.
- The acceleration secrets of superachievers. Do they have an unfair advantage? Yes they do, and now you can too!
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"The Compound Effect will help you beat the competition, rise above your challenges, and create the life you deserve!"
—T. Harv Eker, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Secrets of the Millionaire Mind
"This is a must-read book for success seekers. You want to know what it takes? You want to know what to do? It's all here. This is your operation manual for success."
—Keith Ferrazzi, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Who's Got Your Back and Never Eat Alone
"A terrific distillation of the essential fundamentals needed to achieve the life you've always imagined. Master these basics, and you will be the master of your future!"
—Don Hutson, co-author of the #1 New York Times bestseller The One Minute Entrepreneur