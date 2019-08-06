Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Liberation
A riveting historical thriller set to be adapted into a film starring Anne Hathaway of one of WWII’s most fascinating lesser-known figures: secret agent and WWII heroine Nancy Wake, once the Nazi’s Most Wanted Person.Read More
To the Allies she was a fearless freedom fighter, special operations super spy, a woman ahead of her time. To the Gestapo she was a ghost, a shadow, the most wanted person in the world. Her name was Nancy Wake.
Nancy Wake is living in Marseilles and recently engaged when France falls to the Nazi blitzkrieg. A fearless woman with an appetite for danger, Nancy quickly finds herself drawn in to the underground Resistance standing up to Nazi rule. Gaining notoriety as the White Mouse, with a 5-million-franc bounty hanging over her head, Wake quickly rises to the top of the Nazi’s Most Wanted list–only to find her husband arrested for treasonous activity under suspicion of being the White Mouse himself.
Narrowly escaping to Britain, Wake joins the Special Operations Executive (SOE), parachutes into the Auvergne and soon becomes a woman in charge of a force of seven thousand men. She and her marquisards fight the Germans with any and all means. Their every battle brings the end of the war closer–but also places her captive husband in deeper peril.
Edition: Unabridged
"Nancy Wake is larger than life in every way -- her passion, her personality, her emotions, her righteous anger and most of all, her courage make her a fascinating true life character. In a world that is hungry for more inclusive stories, it's time for Nancy's to be told. The greatest generation just got greater."—Anne Hathaway