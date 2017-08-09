Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Teeny-Tiny Fairy Garden
Fairy gardens are trending — this mini kit includes everything you need to create your own teeny-tiny fairy garden and make your little fairy friend feel at home. Kit includes:Read More
- A mini fairy
- Three mini toadstools
- Moss
- Stepping stones
- 32-page book with fairy garden inspiration and instructions
Trade Paperback
