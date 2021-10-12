Crystals 500-Piece Puzzle
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Crystals 500-Piece Puzzle

Illustrated by Danielle Kroll

by Pliny T. Young

RP Studio

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Game / ISBN-13: 9780762478972

USD: $20  /  CAD: $26

ON SALE: August 9th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

PAGE COUNT: 32

Game
Explore the essential qualities and magical properties of crystals and gems in this deluxe 500-piece puzzle and book set.
  • 500-PIECE PUZZLE: Printed on high-quality stock, this full-color puzzle includes 500 printed pieces that showcase iconic crystals. Finished puzzle measures approximately 16 X 20".
  • BEAUTIFUL ILLUSTRATIONS: Favorite gems, including rose quartz, Tiger's Eye, lapis lazuli, and more are depicted in brilliant colors on the finished puzzle image.
  • DELUXE CASE: This puzzle comes housed in a fully-illustrated box (wafer-sealed) for secure storage.
  • BONUS BOOK: Flip through an informative, 32-page illustrated book (5 X 6") on crystals, including their historic uses, key properties, and incorporation into energetic grids.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews