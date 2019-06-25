The Choice to Kill

A book about the recent radicalization of the pro-choice movement in the United States and the abortion epidemic, told from the point of view of a young conservative woman.





Abortion was legalized with the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court case in 1973 and since that time there have been more than 61 million abortions. In the 1990s, President Bill Clinton told the country that abortion should be “safe, legal, and rare,” but today, the liberal left has been getting more and more radical on the issue of abortion. Today, well-known figures on the left celebrate the right to abortion. There are “shout your abortion” campaigns in which countless actors, celebrities and politicians have participated, and this attitude shocks and distresses conservatives and those in the right-to-life movement.

The author will examine all these current elements of the fight against abortion and provide commentary on various court cases, and the movement since the 1970s. Author will also consider various common arguments against the pro-life movement and tell readers how to counter them.