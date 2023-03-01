Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Extreme Weather Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Extreme Weather Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

A Year of Fire Tornadoes, Atmospheric Rivers, and Other Wild Weather Events

by Daniel Swain

by Workman Calendars

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 22, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 22, 2023

Page Count

640 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523520886

Genre

Nonfiction / Science / Earth Sciences / Meteorology & Climatology

Description

Indulge your weather obsession. 
For meteorology nerds, armchair forecasters, and anyone who can’t get enough of tornado-chasing and weather shows on TV, Extreme Weather delivers a year of fascinating facts, historic weather-related events, and the science behind the phenomena. Love the winter? Head to one of the five snowiest cities in the US (surprise: Syracuse, New York, tops the list, with 128 inches on average per year.) Extreme Events, including the deadly Daulatpur-Saturia tornado, whose 250 mph winds ravaged the Bangladesh district of Manikgang, leveling everything in their path. And Know Your Climatology: A fire vortex is a rapidly rotating cylinder of air that occurs within or near the flames of an active fire. This calendar is the perfect way to indulge your weather obsession, every day. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less