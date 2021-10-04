Take Flight

From the acclaimed author of The Rook and Stiletto, the new book in the Rook Files series, about a new recruit to the the Checquy, the most powerful supernatural enforcement agency on Earth, who is accused of going rogue, and must go on the run to clear her name.
September, 1940. Three women of the Checquy, the secret organization tasked with protecting Britain from supernatural threats, stand in the sky above London and watch German aircraft approach. Forbidden by law to interfere, all they can do is watch as their city is bombed.
Until Pamela, the most sensible of them, suddenly breaks all the rules and brings down a Nazi bomber with her bare hands. The three resolve to tell no one about it, but they soon learn that a crew member is missing from the downed bomber. Charred corpses are discovered in nearby houses and it becomes apparent that the women have unwittingly unleashed a monster.
Through a city torn by the Blitz, the friends must hunt the enemy before he kills again. Their task will take them from the tunnels of the Underground to the halls of power, where they will discover the secrets that a secret organization must keep even from itself.
Today. Lynette Binns, a librarian with a husband and child, is a late recruit to the Checquy, having discovered only as an adult her ability to electrify everyday objects with her touch.
After completing her training, she is assigned to examine a string of brutal murders of London criminals and quickly realizes that all bear the unmistakable hallmark of her own unique power. Unable to provide an alibi and determined to prove her innocence, she flees, leaving behind her family to venture into the London underworld to find answers. But now she is prey, being tracked by her own frighteningly capable comrades.
As Lyn fights off powered thugs and her own vengeful colleagues, she will find that the solution to the murders and to the mystery of her own past lies in the events of World War II, and the covert actions of three young women during the Blitz.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR DAN O'MALLEY AND THE ROOK FILES:
"Utterly convincing and engrossing—totally thought-through and frequently hilarious. The writing is confident and fully fledged. Even this aging, jaded, attention-deficit-disordered critic was blown away."—Lev Grossman, Time
"A near-perfect supernatural thriller... Don't start this book unless you've got lots of time, because you won't want to put it down. It's that good."—David Keymer, Library Journal
"The opening page alone is a gem, and the narrative just keeps getting better... Trying to keep up with the startling, terrifying, and very funny events that make up her world is amazingly difficult, but Myfanway manages with great success... sometimes. This is wonderful entertainment."—Charlaine Harris (via blog)
"Laugh-out-loud funny, occasionally bawdy, and paced like a spy thriller replete with chases, betrayals, and tragedies. There is slime, there is heartbreak, and there are wardrobe malfunctions... Fear not, dear reader: Daniel O'Malley's in charge, and the Checquy Files are in masterful hands."—Joyce Sáenz Harris, Dallas Morning News
"O'Malley expands on the intriguing and hilarious paranormal world of the Checquy, Great Britain's ultra-secret espionage and law enforcement agency for supernatural matters... this sequel delivers the imagination, action and sardonic wit of its predecessor in spades... This ambitious romp reads like X-Men meets Supernatural as narrated by Jasper Fforde, only funnier. Readers should... approach this book ready to meet some wisecracking, butt-kicking additions to a stellar character roster. Shelf Talker: Daniel O'Malley raises the action, monsters and witticisms to new levels."—Jaclyn Fulwood, Shelf Awareness
"O'Malley's action sequences work extremely well.... His realistic and streetwise dialogue blends well with his dry humour.... We are clearly in Jasper Fforde, Douglas Adams, and Tom Holt territory, but O'Malley is decidedly his own voice."
—Colin Steele, Sydney Morning Herald
"There are writers who craft intricate plots, writers who breathe life into incredible characters, and writers who pen lines you want to quote all day long. O'Malley is one of the rare finds who regularly manages all three."
—Jeff Somers, Barnes & Noble Review
"O'Malley strikes a skillful balance between irreverent humor and adventure. His narratives move back and forth, providing detail but without becoming cumbersome. This X-Men meets X-Files-style adventure will appeal to fans of superhero comics and adventure novels."
—Vicki Briner, Library Journal
"Adroitly straddles the thin line between fantasy, thriller, and spoof....O'Malley is a nimble writer, effortlessly leaping back and forth between comedy and action."—David Pitt, Booklist