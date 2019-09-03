The stories in A Registry of My Passage upon the Earth explore the quests and crises, the triumphs and doubts, of men and women who spend their lives pursuing adventure, knowledge, art, and glory—or simply relief from worldly suffering.







A doctor writes desperately to his learned colleagues, seeking a cure for the seizures during which a second, perhaps better, version of himself inhabits his body. A bare-knuckle fighter reckons with his cruelest impulses as he prepares to face his most fearsome opponent yet. And the explorer Alfred Russell Wallace shares a groundbreaking discovery with the eminent Charles Darwin, and waits anxiously for a response.





With luminous prose that vividly transports us to distant places and eras,is a rich, gorgeously immersive portrayal of the endless human capacity for exploration and wonder.