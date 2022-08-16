Free shipping on orders $35+
Tiny Love Stories Page-A-Day Calendar 2023
A Year of Big Love in Small Bites
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 11, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Hundreds of humorous, heartbreaking, hopeful, and poignant stories of love, all told in one hundred words or less.
Tales of affection between people and their pets. Tales of parental devotion. Tales of matches made at divorce groups. Tales of love during lockdown. Each is pure poetry, a bite-size vignette that is surprising in its power and relatable to anyone who’s pined for true love, lost the one who got away, or found love in an unexpected place. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
“I was Dakota’s prom date so long as he could not ‘fi nd anyone better.’ We are married now. I guess he couldn’t.”
