Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Great News!
Everything Will Be Okay -- Lessons and Advice for Young Women
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR DANA PERINO:
"This book is a gem--modest and moving, clear and unpretentious. It gives the kind of practical and even ethical advice everyone starting out needs, but it's also funny and full of great stories. Dana is a true role model."—Peggy Noonan
"A lovely memoir, both charming and wise, studded with invaluable life lessons garnered on her fascinating journey to the highest levels of media and government. A wonderful read."—Charles Krauthammer
"Part autobiography, part memoir of a press secretary in the White House, part career and life guidance, and part appeal to civility, Dana Perino's AND THE GOOD NEWS IS... is all parts captivating."—Donna Brazile
"A wonderful book. A book full of the love of life. And full of gratitude. This book is blessedly free of cynicism, irony, posing. It's straight. It's good. And obviously a total reflection of its author."—Jay Nordlinger, National Review