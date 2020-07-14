Great News!

Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Everything Will Be Okay -- Lessons and Advice for Young Women

by

Beloved co-host of Fox News’ The Five, The Daily Briefing, and bestselling author of And the Good News Is…, Dana Perino is back with advice for young women to overcome the quarter-life crisis and succeed at career, life, and relationships.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Motivational & Inspirational

On Sale: March 9th 2021

Price: $14.99 / $18.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 256

ISBN-13: 9781538737071

