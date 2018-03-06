Trek through lush rainforest, explore lively cities, and fall under the spell of a country on the rise with Moon Vietnam. Inside you’ll find:

Strategic itineraries ranging from two days each in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to a journey down the Dragon’s Spine

ranging from two days each in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to a journey down the Dragon’s Spine The top sights and unique experiences: Cruise the Mekong Delta and its colorful floating markets and visit beaches in resort towns like Nha Trang. Sip local bia hoi beer streetside in Hanoi or motorbike through the countryside. Sample bite-sized dumplings, rice cakes, and other delicacies at a street cart or indulge in fragrant pho. Hike to remote northern H’mong and Dao villages in Sapa, explore the limestone karsts and caves of Ha Long Bay, or take an excursion to Angkor Wat, the largest religious site in the world

Cruise the Mekong Delta and its colorful floating markets and visit beaches in resort towns like Nha Trang. Sip local beer streetside in Hanoi or motorbike through the countryside. Sample bite-sized dumplings, rice cakes, and other delicacies at a street cart or indulge in fragrant pho. Hike to remote northern H’mong and Dao villages in Sapa, explore the limestone karsts and caves of Ha Long Bay, or take an excursion to Angkor Wat, the largest religious site in the world Honest advice on when to go, how to get around, and where to stay from journalist and expat Dana Filek-Gibson

on when to go, how to get around, and where to stay from journalist and expat Dana Filek-Gibson Background information on health and safety, as well as the landscape, history, wildlife, and culture of Vietnam

on health and safety, as well as the landscape, history, wildlife, and culture of Vietnam Detailed maps and full-color photos throughout

Full coverage of Hanoi, Ha Long Bay and the Northern Coast, The Central Provinces, The South-Central Coast, Ho Chi Minh City, and the Mekong Delta

With Moon Vietnam’s expert advice and local insight, you can plan your trip your way.





Focusing on cities? Check out Moon Hanoi or Moon Ho Chi Minh City. Expanding your trip? Try Moon Phuket & Ko Samui, or Moon Angkor Wat.