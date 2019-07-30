Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
UnTrumping America
A Plan to Defeat Trumpism and Make America a Democracy Again
Dan Pfeiffer, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Yes We (Still) Can and cohost of Pod Save America, is back — a sharp political playbook for defeating Trump and saving the nation from Republican-driven disaster.Read More
