UnTrumping America

A Plan to Defeat Trumpism and Make America a Democracy Again

Dan Pfeiffer, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Yes We (Still) Can and cohost of Pod Save America, is back — a sharp political playbook for defeating Trump and saving the nation from Republican-driven disaster.
Genre: Nonfiction / Political Science / Political Process / Political Parties

On Sale: March 24th 2020

Price: $14.99 / $18.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 304

ISBN-13: 9781538733561

