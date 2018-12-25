Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
American Tough
How Not to Be Triggered in an Unsafe and Unpredictable World
Jordan Peterson’s Twelve Rules for Life meets Jocko Willink and Leif Babin’s Extreme Ownership in this tough-love leadership book from a Navy SEAL and rising star in Republican politics.Read More
Edition: Unabridged
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use