The Fifth Ward: Friendly Fire

The second book in a series featuring two misfit partners working a case in a crime-ridden city filled with orcs, humans, elves, dwarves, and mages — The Lord of the Rings meets Lethal Weapon.
In the most dangerous district of the city, the Fifth Ward, Rem and Torval have been perfecting their good cop, bad cop routine while protecting residents from drug-dealing orcs, mind-controlling elves, uncooperative mages, and humans being typical humans.
But when a perplexing case of arson leads to a series of gruesome, unsolvable murders, the two partners must challenge their own assumptions and loyalties if they are to preserve their partnership, wrest justice from the chaos, and keep their ward from tearing itself apart.
“A brilliant premise, wonderfully told. A city that breathes, and heroes you can’t help but root for.” — Nicholas Eames, author of Kings of the Wyld
“A glorious tour through fantasy’s seamier side. A wilder ride than Middle Earth, and you’ll love every minute of it!” — Jon Hollins, author of the Dragon Lords series
For more from Dale Lucas, check out The Fifth Ward: First Watch.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A brilliant premise, wonderfully told. A city that breathes, and heroes you can't help but root for."—p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 14.0px Calibri; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}Nicholas Eames, author of Kings of the Wyld, on The Fifth Ward: First Watch
"A glorious tour through fantasy's seamier side, complete with irreverent dwarves and rabble-rousing orcs, mages, and humans. A wilder ride than Middle Earth, and you'll love every minute of it!"—p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 14.0px Calibri; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}Jon Hollins, author of the Dragon Lords series, on The Fifth Ward: First Watch
"Great fun ... [First Watch] injects new life into a well-established formula ... [a] thoroughly splendid debut."—The Eloquent Page on The Fifth Ward: First Watch
"Fans of diverse cityscapes, mismatched buddy cops, and high adventure will relish this fantasy series launch."—Library Journal on The Fifth Ward: First Watch
"Dale Lucas tells a rambunctious tale that sends the two watchmen into the worst parts of Yanara, fighting orcs and dealing with elves. The case is far bigger than either expected and leads to villainy that is actually illegal in the city. I can't wait for the next case."—University City Review on The Fifth Ward: First Watch
"A well-written adventure."—Cannonball Read on The Fifth Ward: First Watch
"I could have read this story for eternity, the characters and world building are that good ... every scene is brought to life with blazing imagery that is tied to constant movement. The characterization is superb and continues to surprise as events unfold."—Koeur's Book Reviews on The Fifth Ward: First Watch
"[An] entertaining story.... A real page-turner."—RT Book Reviews on The Fifth Ward: First Watch
"First Watch is brilliantly written. Action, intrigue, and humor... Genuinely, CSI: LOTR."—Reality's a Bore on The Fifth Ward: First Watch