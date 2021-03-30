Inclusion Revolution
Inclusion Revolution

The Essential Guide to Dismantling Racial Inequity in the Workplace

by Daisy Auger-Dominguez

ON SALE: March 14th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Leadership

PAGE COUNT: 336

A leading diversity executive offers  step-by-step guidance for confronting  racial  bias in the workplace 

We are amid a national reckoning on race, and corporations are on high alert. But managers, especially those between the C-suite and entry-level, often feel uncertain of how to make transformative change. In Inclusion Revolution, award-winning diversity, equity, and inclusion advocate Daisy Auger-Domínguez shows how we can avoid common pitfalls and instead dramatically refocus our efforts on proven initiatives. She shares clear-cut strategies honed through years of working as a leading executive in diversity at Google, Disney, and Vice. She shows why popular efforts like diversity training fall short, and then offers bold innovations on restructuring recruiting, interviews, mentoring, and more to help companies achieve true equity. Through hiring, retaining, and growing the best teams, companies can finally build a stronger future. Inclusion Revolution is a call to action for lasting learning and change. 

