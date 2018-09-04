"A work of extraordinarily intimate confession rendered in startling, sparkling -- and addictive -- prose. Some memoirs read as if they are written for the author alone; this one reads like it was written for us. With erudition, frankness, and eloquence, Dunham braids a propulsive narrative momentum together with exquisite particulars of daily life. This book, simply put, summons a private and deeply pleasurable exchange with its reader. In the grand tradition, it keeps us company."—Jordy Rosenberg, author of CONFESSIONS OF THE FOX

"Cyrus's book is raw, beautiful and uncompromisingly honest: a slippery, vital account of gender, family and the longing to be real. I read it with my heart in my mouth."—Olivia Laing, author of THE LONELY CITY and CRUDO

"Cyrus Grace Dunham has written a classic memoir-passionate and clear eyed and unputdownable. I've never seen a gender journey rendered in more tender, riveting detail. Bravo to this extraordinary new voice."—Mary Karr, author of THE LIARS' CLUB, CHERRY, LIT, and THE ART OF MEMOIR

"'Devotion is the closest thing I've known to a stable gender,' Dunham writes in this deeply intimate memoir. Lucid, unvarnished prose makes the book compulsively readable even as it wrestles with the weightiness of transition and identity."—O Magazine

"What's in a name? To find out, read Cyrus Grace Dunham's bold, exciting memoir about living between genders. In this contemporary moment, nothing is settled, certainly not ideas about gender and sexuality. Dunham's unsettlement is profound, and his writing about it genuine and affecting. By the end of A Year Without a Name, I felt I had traveled with Dunham on his difficult, chosen, sometimes treacherous, sometimes beautiful path. It is a memorable one."—Lynne Tillman