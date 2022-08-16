Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Cynthia Hart's Victoriana Wall Calendar 2023
For the Modern Day Lover of Victorian Homes and Images, Scrapbooker, or Aesthete
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 18, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A perfect gift for the modern-day lover of Victorian homes and images, scrapbooker, or aesthete.
Delicate antique paper ephemera layers, sumptuous ribbons and lace, vintage jewelry, and lush flowers that feel just plucked from the garden. The result is a fresh yet nostalgic visual delight. April’s rabbits herald springtime. May conjures up a dreamy afternoon whiled away in a garden abloom with lilacs and pansies. And for December, here comes jolly old St. Nick to ring in the holiday season. The calendar is packaged in a full-color gift envelope with four die-cut postcards and a full-year desktop calendar. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use