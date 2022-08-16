Free shipping on orders $35+

Cynthia Hart's Victoriana Wall Calendar 2023
For the Modern Day Lover of Victorian Homes and Images, Scrapbooker, or Aesthete

Oct 18, 2022

28 Pages

workman-publishing-company

9781523514670

Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Paper Ephemera

A perfect gift for the modern-day lover of Victorian homes and images, scrapbooker, or aesthete.

Delicate antique paper ephemera layers, sumptuous ribbons and lace, vintage jewelry, and lush flowers that feel just plucked from the garden. The result is a fresh yet nostalgic visual delight. April’s rabbits herald springtime. May conjures up a dreamy afternoon whiled away in a garden abloom with lilacs and pansies. And for December, here comes jolly old St. Nick to ring in the holiday season. The calendar is packaged in a full-color gift envelope with four die-cut postcards and a full-year desktop calendar. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

