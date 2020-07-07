Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Super Adjacent
In this fresh new take on the world of superheroes, author Crystal Cestari explores what it’s like to be the non-super half of a dynamic duo. Spoiler alert: it’s not easy being super-adjacent.Read More
Claire has always wanted to work with superheroes, from collecting Warrior Nation cards as a kid to drafting “What to Say to a Hero” speeches in her diary. Now that she’s landed a coveted internship with the Chicago branch of Warrior Nation, Claire is ready to prove she belongs, super or not. But complicating plans is the arrival of the newest WarNat hero, Girl Power (aka Joy), who just so happens to be egotistical and self-important . . . and also pretty adorable.
Bridgette, meanwhile, wants out of WarNat. After years of dating the famous Vaporizer (aka Matt), she’s sick of playing second, or third, or five-hundredth fiddle to all the people-in-peril in the city of Chicago. Of course, once Bridgette meets Claire–who’s clearly in need of a mentor and wingman–giving up WarNat becomes slightly more complicated. And it becomes a lot more complicated when Joy, Matt, and the rest of the heroes go missing, leaving only Claire and Bridgette to save the day.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Super Adjacent:
"Fandoms and feelings collide in this epic tale of superhero plus ones....the text is buoyed by its quick plot, contagious tone, and banter-filled romance. Sky-high superfeels."—Kirkus
"Cestari crafts realistic protagonists who grow and learn throughout the course of this fantasy novel, which contains fully realized and memorable side characters....This romp through the world of superheroes will appeal to those who like a little romance thrown in with their action."—SLJ