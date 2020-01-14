Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Mitchiri Neko
Stackable Cats
An official collectible perfect for fans of “Mitchiri Neko March” and the adorable anime on Crunchyroll!Read More
Fall in love with the playful, happy-go-lucky attitude of Mitchiri Neko with colorful, 3D miniature magnetic cats that stick and stack. This kit includes:
- 8 colorful, 3D molded magnetic cats (approx. 0.5″ x 1″)
- Flocked display mat
- 32-page illustrated mini book with character bios and images from the show
Trade Paperback
