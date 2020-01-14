Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Bananya

Talking Figurine and Sticker Book

Anime’s cutest kitty is going mini with this one-of-a-kind Bananya collectible based on the hit Crunchyroll show!

The kitty who lives in a banana can now live in your home or office with this collectible talking Bananya figurine. Peel open the banana to reveal Bananya inside and hear him say “Nya!” or display for a little added kawaii-flair. This miniature kit includes:
  • A 3″ peel-able Bananya figurine that says “Nya!” when revealed
  • 16-page sticker book
Genre: Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Figurines

On Sale: September 15th 2020

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 16

ISBN-13: 9780762497997

Trade Paperback
RP Minis