TWICE MAGIC

From the bestselling author of How to Train Your Dragon comes an exciting high-adventure series–set in a magical time, full of Wizards, Warriors, Giants and Sprites.
This was once the story of a young boy Wizard and a young girl Warrior who had been taught since birth to hate each other like poison.
But now, the boy Wizard and girl Warrior have been brought together in the Badwoods and they have witnessed the shocking consequences of the Stone That Takes Away Magic. They will need to cast aside their differences once more–for an Evil Spell has broken free.
It’s up to Xar and Wish to find the ingredients. But it means entering dangerous territory unannounced…
Cressida Cowell brings her trademark wit to this spellbinding sequel, along with the stunning artwork and heartfelt adventure that has made her beloved around the world, weaving a story that is sure to transport readers to a world that will enchant and bewitch them.
Praise
Praise for The Wizards of Once:
"A rollicking adventure tale and coming-of-age story rolled into one enjoyable package...Readers will fall in love with the imaginative worldbuilding and humorous dialogue and asides...A delightful magical romp."—Kirkus
"A clever and fresh new series.... Cowell fans will be elated to have a new world to get to know, and they'll welcome the author's familiar writing style and humor."—BCCB
"The tongue-in-cheek voice combines with scribbly b&w interior illustrations...to sustain a sense of wonder and mayhem from start to finish. Cowell skillfully mixes adventure with silliness in a satisfying story."—Publishers Weekly
"Cowell crafts two believable and lovable main characters...A strong new series starter by a best-selling author."—School Library Journal
"The first in a series, this book will delight and engage readers of fantasy both young and old."—School Library Connection
"The first volume of a new series by author and illustrator of the How to Train Your Dragon series is an event....Funny, thoughtful, and surprisingly wise and lively, this is another coup from Cowell."—The Sunday Times (UK)
"A new fantasy world fizzing with evil, magic, Iron Age history, laugh-out-loud jokes and a huge cast of memorable characters. Another bestseller is born."—The Daily Mail (UK)
"The detail of Cowell's world is a delight...This one will run and run."—The Observer (UK)
"One of the most eagerly awaited children's books of the year, this magical adventure is also one of the most spellbinding....Enormously entertaining and satisfying, it's narrated and illustrated with tangible energy and verve. The fantasy world and quest-driven plot are a triumph."—The Bookseller (UK)