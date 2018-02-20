The Wizards of Once: Twice Magic

From the bestselling author of How to Train Your Dragon comes an exciting high-adventure series–set in a magical time, full of Wizards, Warriors, Giants and Sprites.



This was once the story of a young boy Wizard and a young girl Warrior who had been taught since birth to hate each other like poison.



But now, the boy Wizard and girl Warrior have been brought together in the Badwoods and they have witnessed the shocking consequences of the Stone That Takes Away Magic. They will need to cast aside their differences once more–for an Evil Spell has broken free.



It’s up to Xar and Wish to find the ingredients. But it means entering dangerous territory unannounced…



Cressida Cowell brings her trademark wit to this spellbinding sequel, along with the stunning artwork and heartfelt adventure that has made her beloved around the world, weaving a story that is sure to transport readers to a world that will enchant and bewitch them.