How to Train Your Dragon: How to Seize a Dragon's Jewel

Read Each One of Hiccup and Toothless's Adventures in Order!
A young Viking boy goes on adventures with Toothless, his mischievous dragon, in the New York Times bestselling books that inspired the hit movie trilogy!
Follow Hiccup, Toothless, and a cast of zany characters from book 1 all the way to book 12. Then check out THE COMPLETE BOOK OF DRAGONS, a guide to every dragon known to exist in the land of Berk and its surrounds. Once you have studied up on your dragon-knowledge, you can record your own dragon doodles and heroic musings in HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: A JOURNAL FOR HEROES.