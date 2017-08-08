Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

How to Train Your Dragon: How to Seize a Dragon's Jewel

How to Train Your Dragon: How to Seize a Dragon's Jewel

by

Read by

The Dragon Rebellion has begun, bringing the Vikings’ darkest hour upon them. Hiccup has become an outcast, but that won’t stop him from going on the most harrowing and important quest of his life. He must find the Dragon’s Jewel in order to save his people…but where should he begin?

Don’t miss Hiccup’s most dangerous adventure yet!

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fantasy & Magic

On Sale: May 27th 2014

Price: $20

ISBN-13: 9781478954125

Hachette Audio logo
Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Discover All the Books in the How to Train Your Dragon Series!

Read Each One of Hiccup and Toothless's Adventures in Order!

A young Viking boy goes on adventures with Toothless, his mischievous dragon, in the New York Times bestselling books that inspired the hit movie trilogy!

Follow Hiccup, Toothless, and a cast of zany characters from book 1 all the way to book 12. Then check out THE COMPLETE BOOK OF DRAGONS, a guide to every dragon known to exist in the land of Berk and its surrounds. Once you have studied up on your dragon-knowledge, you can record your own dragon doodles and heroic musings in HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: A JOURNAL FOR HEROES.

How to Train Your Dragon