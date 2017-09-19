How to Train Your Dragon: Audiobook Gift Set #1

Listen to the original bestselling series that inspired the hit movie sensation! How to Train Your Dragon chronicles the adventures and misadventures of reluctant Viking hero Hiccup and his dragon, Toothless. Join Hiccup and Toothless on their first six adventures in HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: AUDIOBOOK GIFT SET. This audiobook set includes: How to Train Your Dragon; How to Be a Pirate; How to Speak Dragonese; How to Cheat a Dragon’s Curse; How to Twist a Dragon’s Tale; and A Hero’s Guide to Deadly Dragons.