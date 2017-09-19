Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

How to Train Your Dragon: Audiobook Gift Set #1

by

Read by

Listen to the original bestselling series that inspired the hit movie sensation! How to Train Your Dragon chronicles the adventures and misadventures of reluctant Viking hero Hiccup and his dragon, Toothless. Join Hiccup and Toothless on their first six adventures in HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: AUDIOBOOK GIFT SET. This audiobook set includes: How to Train Your Dragon; How to Be a Pirate; How to Speak Dragonese; How to Cheat a Dragon’s Curse; How to Twist a Dragon’s Tale; and A Hero’s Guide to Deadly Dragons.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Dragons, Unicorns & Mythical

On Sale: October 31st 2017

Price: $50

ISBN-13: 9781478922759

Audiobook CD
Edition: Unabridged

