Crayola's Color My World: A Guided Journal for Kids
Express Your Emotions Using All the Colors of the Rainbow
Find what colors reflect your feelings and emotions in this colorful and helpful guided journal for kids by the iconic Crayola brand.
Using Crayola’s colors to help evoke emotions and feelings, this guided journal for kids includes prompts to get you thinking about your feelings in various situations. You can use this interactive journal to write down thoughts, feelings, or to even doodle/draw using your favorite Crayola product (crayons, markers, colored pencils, etc.). Use stickers that come with the book to also help you express your feelings about many different topics, including school, your friends, your family, and even what makes you happy, angry, sad, and excited.
