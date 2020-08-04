Crayola's Color My World: A Guided Journal for Kids
Express Your Emotions Using All the Colors of the Rainbow
Using Crayola’s colors to help evoke emotions and feelings, this guided journal for kids includes prompts to get you thinking about your feelings in various situations. You can use this interactive journal to write down thoughts, feelings, or to even doodle/draw using your favorite Crayola product (crayons, markers, colored pencils, etc.). Use stickers that come with the book to also help you express your feelings about many different topics, including school, your friends, your family, and even what makes you happy, angry, sad, and excited.
Reader Reviews
More from Crayola
Crayola: Create It Yourself
Inspire creativity with fifty-two seasonal arts and crafts activities from Crayola -- the number one name in color and classic DIY crafts for kids --…
Crayola 64 Colors Journal
Bring color and joy to your world -- and your to-do list -- with this cheery journal from Crayola. Creativity is calling!This journal spells delight…
Crayola Sticky Notes
Bring a dose of color and joy to your to-do list with these fun sticky notes that can brighten up anyone’s day! Let the colors…
Crayola Enamel Pin Set
Color your world and display your love for Crayola on your backpack or jacket with this exclusive enamel pin set!You don't have to be a…
More Guided Journals for Kids
Stories for Boys Who Dare to Be Different
Boys can be anything they want to be! This strikingly illustrated guided journal bucks gender stereotypes and gives middle-grade boys room to explore their creativity,…
My emoji Journal
The first emoji journal of its kind, My emoji Journal provides creative daily prompts and lets kids of all ages express their moods in a…
My Cat Book
The purrfect cat baby book and journal for your favorite feline family member! You've just brought home the most adorable kitten or adopted a rescue…
My Dog Book
Bark up the right tree with a dog baby book and journal for your favorite canine companion! You've just brought home the most adorable puppy…