City of Beasts

A teenage girl living in a post-nuclear town begins to question her divided world — and embarks on a quest to save her brother — in this dystopian adventure novel.





“If you see a beast, and you have the shot, don’t hesitate. Kill it.”





For seventeen years, fees have lived separate from beasts. The division of the sexes has kept their world peaceful. Glori Rhodes is like most other fees her age. She adores her neighborhood’s abandoned Costco, can bench her body weight, and she knew twenty-seven beast counterattack moves by the time she was seven. She has never questioned the separation of the sexes or the rules that keep her post-nuclear hometown safe. But when her mother secretly gives birth to a baby beast, Glori grows to love the child and can’t help wondering: What really is the difference between us and them?