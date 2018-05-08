Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Corey R. Lewandowski currently serves as President and CEO of Lewandowski Strategic Advisors, LLC a government and public affairs consulting shop as well as a TV political commentator.. He previously served as the Chief Political Adviser and Campaign Manager to President Donald J. Trump, as well as the National Director of Voter Registration of Americans for Prosperity and Americans for Prosperity Foundation. Lewandowski makes regular appearances on Fox News, Fox Business, ABC, NBC, MSNBC, CBS and CNN as well as serving as a on the record spokesman to major print outlets such as the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, the New York Times, USA Today, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, the Boston Globe, and numerous other print and on-line publications. He and his family live in Windham, New Hampshire.

David N. Bossie has served as president of Citizens United since 2001 and is a Fox News contributor. Beginning in August 2016, Bossie served as deputy campaign manager for Donald J. Trump for President and then as deputy executive director of the Presidential Transition Team. In 2015, Bossie was ranked number two in Politico’s top 50 most influential people in American politics. In 2016, he was elected Republican national committeeman from Maryland. David, proudly served as a volunteer firefighter for over 15 years in Maryland where he lives with his wife, Susan and their four children, Isabella, Griffin, Lily and Maggie. He lives in Washington, DC.

"Lewandowski and Bossie provide a window into Trump World. . . . As 2020 approaches, Trump's Enemies is a preview of what to expect."—The Guardian
Trump's Enemies

How the Deep State Is Undermining the Presidency

by

by

Corey R. Lewandowski and David N. Bossie, the authors of the blockbuster, Let Trump Be Trump: the Inside Story of His Rise to the Presidency, are back with their next New York Times bestseller.

The assault on the 45th president began immediately following Donald J. Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election. It was then that Democrats concocted the absurd story of Russian spies and international plots as an excuse for Hillary’s humiliating defeat.

It was in those early days, too, during the presidential transition, when enemies of Donald Trump began to tunnel their way into the White House with the intent to undermine the president and subvert his agenda.

Perhaps there are no two people better to tell what is certain to be the story of our lifetime than Corey R. Lewandowski and David N. Bossie. The guys in the room who brought you the bestselling account of the 2016 Donald J. Trump for President campaign, Let Trump Be Trump, Lewandowski and Bossie now offer a first-hand account of what is, perhaps, the battle for the life of our very democracy.

Using unparalleled, behind-the-scenes sourcing from inside the White House and on Capitol Hill, and access to the president and other key players, Trump’s Enemies offers a never-before-seen look deep into the forces aligned against the president.

Lewandowski and Bossie were present in Trump Tower and at Bedminster during the presidential transition and saw the events that gave root to the unelected “resistance” in the White House today. Bossie was witness to the moment the fake Russia investigation was enacted by James Comey, who legitimized the phony “Steele dossier” by presenting it to the new president-elect. A close confidant of the president, Lewandowski knows what goes on behind the West Wing walls as well as anyone.

But Trump’s Enemies is also the story of how President Trump is fighting back. In the face of a gale of media disinformation and the looming black cloud of Mueller’s politically motivated investigation, President Trump has still managed to accomplish more than any of his predecessor in the short time he’s been in office.

Often traveling with the president on Air Force One to rallies around the country, Lewandowski and Bossie tell, as no one else can, the story of Donald Trump bringing his message to the people who are the only ones who should decide the future of his presidency-the American voters.
Genre: Nonfiction / Political Science / Commentary & Opinion

On Sale: November 27th 2018

Price: $27 / $35 (CAD)

Page Count: 288

ISBN-13: 9781546076223

