The Creativity Project
An Awesometastic Story Collection
Book advocate Colby Sharp presents more than forty beloved, award-winning, diverse and bestselling authors and illustrators in a creative challenge!Read More
Colby Sharp invited more than forty authors and illustrators to provide story starters for each other; photos, drawings, poems, prose, or anything they could dream up. When they received their prompts, they responded by transforming these seeds into any form of creative work they wanted to share.
The result is a stunning collection of words, art, poetry, and stories by some of our most celebrated children book creators. A section of extra story starters by every contributor provides fresh inspiration for readers to create works of their own. Here is an innovative book that offers something for every kind of reader and creator!
With contributions by Sherman Alexie, Tom Angleberger, Jessixa Bagley, Tracey Baptiste, Sophie Blackall, Lisa Brown, Peter Brown, Lauren Castillo, Kate DiCamillo, Margarita Engle, Deborah Freedman, Adam Gidwitz, Chris Grabenstein, Jennifer L. Holm, Victoria Jamieson, Travis Jonker, Jess Keating, Laurie Keller, Jarret J. Krosoczka, Kirby Larson, Minh Lê, Grace Lin, Kate Messner, Daniel Nayeri, Naomi Shihab Nye, Debbie Ohi, R.J. Palacio, Linda Sue Park, Dav Pilkey, Andrea Davis Pinkney, Jewell Parker Rhodes, Dan Santat, Gary Schmidt, John Schu, Colby Sharp, Bob Shea, Liesl Shurtliff, Lemony Snicket, Laurel Snyder, Javaka Steptoe, Mariko Tamaki, Linda Urban, Frank Viva, and Kat Yeh.
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for The Creativity Project:
An Amazon Best Book of the Year So Far
"Packed with ideas and inspiration, this volume provides fodder for the imagination...."—School Library Journal
"This is a must-have resource for creative writing classes and clubs, or for anyone seeking to launch or hone their own imaginative capabilities."—BCCB
"Demonstrating the anarchic nature of creativity might be the most powerful message of this inviting project."—Horn Book
* "Anyone reading this book will discover the joy and wonder in each and every prompt and response."—School Library Connection, starred review
"There's plenty here to ignite kids' imaginations and provide both laughs and food for thought."—Booklist
"An end section includes 44 additional prompts from the participants for readers, which further emphasizes the collection's celebration of 'the way ideas can be story seeds that take root and blossom.'"—Publishers Weekly