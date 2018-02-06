Share the magic of Christmas with Clement C. Moore’s classic poem and dazzling twinkle lights in this new board book for the whole family.





“Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse!”



Snuggle under a warm blanket with your family this holiday and share in the magic and wonder of Clement C. Moore’s timeless poem, “The Night Before Christmas.” With jolly illustrations and real twinkling lights at the end of this durable board book, this is sure to become a staple of your holidays for years to come.