Spirit Untamed: The Movie Novel
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Spirit Untamed: The Movie Novel

by

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316627429

USD: $6.99  /  CAD: $8.99

ON SALE: April 27th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Horses

PAGE COUNT: 144

Select a format:

ebook
Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Trade Paperback
Relive all of your favorite moments from DreamWorks Spirit Untamed,  hitting theaters June 4, 2021, with this retelling that includes eight pages of full-color images from the animated feature film!
 
Lucky Prescott never really knew her late mother, Milagro Navarro, a fearless horse-riding stunt performer. Like her mother, Lucky isn’t exactly a fan of rules and restrictions. When her aunt Cora moves them from their East Coast city to live in Miradero with Lucky’s father, Lucky is decidedly unimpressed with the sleepy little town. She has a change of heart when she meets Spirit, a wild Mustang who shares her independent streak, and befriends two local horseback riders, Abigail Stone and Pru Granger. When a heartless horse wrangler plots to capture Spirit and his herd and auction them off to a life of captivity and hard labor, Lucky enlists her new friends and bravely embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to rescue the horse who has given her freedom, a sense of purpose, and who has helped Lucky discover a connection to her mother’s legacy.
 
© 2021 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews