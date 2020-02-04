More/Less Journal





What do you want more of in your life? And what could you use a little less of? Take a mindful moment to reflect on these questions with More/Less: A Guided Journal for Cultivating Balance. Filled with 30 pairs of complementary ideals-from “More time creating. Less time stressing” to “More walks. Less sitting on the couch”-this beautifully illustrated book is a perfect companion for building a life you love. Inspiring prompts about goals, dreams, and big picture ideas encourage thoughtful contemplation and a moment of stress-releasing reflection. Full-color illustrations throughout are paired with an embellished, hardcover binding to create a package that feeds the eyes as well as the soul.





This guided journal includes: