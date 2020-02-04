Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

More/Less Journal

A Guided Journal for Cultivating Balance

Bring balance to your everyday with More/Less, a guided journal full of paired prompts and beautiful illustrations to inspire mindful reflection.

What do you want more of in your life? And what could you use a little less of? Take a mindful moment to reflect on these questions with More/Less: A Guided Journal for Cultivating Balance. Filled with 30 pairs of complementary ideals-from “More time creating. Less time stressing” to “More walks. Less sitting on the couch”-this beautifully illustrated book is a perfect companion for building a life you love. Inspiring prompts about goals, dreams, and big picture ideas encourage thoughtful contemplation and a moment of stress-releasing reflection. Full-color illustrations throughout are paired with an embellished, hardcover binding to create a package that feeds the eyes as well as the soul.

This guided journal includes:
  • 30 sets of matched pair prompts, with space to reflect.
  • 15 thought-provoking question prompts, for building a life you love
  • Full-color illustrations throughout
  • Uncoated interior paper perfect for writing and sketching your balanced world.
Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

On Sale: June 8th 2021

Price: $16 / $22 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9780762498123

RP Studio
Diary
