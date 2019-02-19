25% OFF & FREE SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER $35! Use Code: THANKFUL

Awesome Ocean Science
Awesome Ocean Science

by Cindy A. Littlefield

Trade Paperback
On Sale

Nov 21, 2006

Page Count

120 Pages

Publisher

Worthy Kids

ISBN-13

9780824967963

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Science & Nature / Earth Sciences / Water (oceans, Lakes, Etc.)

Description

Discover an underwater world that is so exciting and so mysterious, that it’s better than science fiction!

Kids will love this irresistible learning playground filled with skill-building and a hands-on way of learning science. Find out about the secrets of the ocean floor, discover the big differences between the Arctic's melting glacial ice and the Antarcitc's melting glaciers, explore the interesting sea life of the ocean, and carry out exciting experiments to uncover the mysteries of the awesome oceans and seas. A Parents' Choice Silver Honor Award winner, this title is in full-color throughout offering boatloads of cool science facts about our underwater world.

