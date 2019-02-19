25% OFF & FREE SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER $35! Use Code: THANKFUL
Awesome Ocean Science
Description
Discover an underwater world that is so exciting and so mysterious, that it’s better than science fiction!
Kids will love this irresistible learning playground filled with skill-building and a hands-on way of learning science. Find out about the secrets of the ocean floor, discover the big differences between the Arctic's melting glacial ice and the Antarcitc's melting glaciers, explore the interesting sea life of the ocean, and carry out exciting experiments to uncover the mysteries of the awesome oceans and seas. A Parents' Choice Silver Honor Award winner, this title is in full-color throughout offering boatloads of cool science facts about our underwater world.
