Miraculous: Superhero Origins

Join Ladybug and Cat Noir as they save the day in a full-color, action-packed chapter book series based on Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir.





It’s the first day of school! Marinette, a clumsy but sweet girl, is dreading going back to class and seeing the girl who bullies her. Meanwhile, Adrien, a famous model, wishes he could go to school like every other teenager, but his overprotective father refuses to let him! When the two receive mysterious Miraculouses, magical jewels that give them super powers, it turns their worlds upside down. Adrien is thrilled to transform into Cat Noir and get the freedom he craves, but Marinette struggles with becoming Ladybug–she lacks confidence and doesn’t feel worthy of her powers. Can the two learn to work as a team when supervillain Hawk Moth sends a rock-solid foe named Stone Heart steal their Miraculouses and destroy Paris?





