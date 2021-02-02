Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie: The Movie Novel
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie: The Movie Novel

by Christy Webster

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549135927

USD: $17.98  /  CAD: $22.98

ON SALE: November 2nd 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Superheroes

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
ebook Trade Paperback
Relive your favorite moments from the Miraculous movie with this retelling that includes eight pages of full-color images from the animated feature film!

Set in modern-day Paris, the film introduces the origins of teenagers Marinette and Adrien aka Ladybug and Cat Noir, as they embark on an epic fantasy adventure to fulfill their superhero destinies. This animated feature focusing on self-confidence, courage, and the overwhelming power of friendship and love, is full of stunning scenery and strikes a vibrant balance of action, humor, and romance.

© 2021 – The Awakening Production – SND

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews