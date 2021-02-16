Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie: The Leveled Reader
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie: The Leveled Reader

by Christy Webster

LB Kids Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316706650

USD: $4.99  /  CAD: $5.99

ON SALE: March 8th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Readers / Beginner

PAGE COUNT: 32

Select a format:

ebook
Trade Paperback
Relive all the adventure from the Miraculous movie with this full-color leveled reader!

Set in modern-day Paris, the film introduces the origins of teenagers Marinette and Adrien aka Ladybug and Cat Noir, as they embark on an epic fantasy adventure to fulfill their superhero destinies. This animated feature focusing on self-confidence, courage, and the overwhelming power of friendship and love, is full of stunning scenery and strikes a vibrant balance of action, humor, and romance.

Passport to Reading: Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text—reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.

Level 2: Reading out Loud: encourages developing readers to sound out loud, includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.

© 2021 – The Awakening Production – SND

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Passport to Reading Level 2