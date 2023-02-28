Orders over $45 ship FREE
Shopping Cart
Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie: Stronger Together
Description
Miraculous Ladybug's highly anticipated feature film hits theaters in Fall 2021! This junior novelization of the action-packed, animated film includes an 8-page, full-color insert.
Set in modern-day Paris, the film introduces the origins of teenagers Marinette and Adrien aka Ladybug and Cat Noir, as they embark on an epic fantasy adventure to fulfill their superhero destinies. This animated feature focusing on self-confidence, courage, and the overwhelming power of friendship and love, is full of stunning scenery and strikes a vibrant balance of action, humor, and romance.
© 2022 – The Awakening Production – SND
Set in modern-day Paris, the film introduces the origins of teenagers Marinette and Adrien aka Ladybug and Cat Noir, as they embark on an epic fantasy adventure to fulfill their superhero destinies. This animated feature focusing on self-confidence, courage, and the overwhelming power of friendship and love, is full of stunning scenery and strikes a vibrant balance of action, humor, and romance.
© 2022 – The Awakening Production – SND
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use