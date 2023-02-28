Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie: Stronger Together

Miraculous Ladybug's highly anticipated feature film hits theaters in Fall 2021! This junior novelization of the action-packed, animated film includes an 8-page, full-color insert.



Set in modern-day Paris, the film introduces the origins of teenagers Marinette and Adrien aka Ladybug and Cat Noir, as they embark on an epic fantasy adventure to fulfill their superhero destinies. This animated feature focusing on self-confidence, courage, and the overwhelming power of friendship and love, is full of stunning scenery and strikes a vibrant balance of action, humor, and romance.



