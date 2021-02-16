Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie: Becoming a Hero
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie: Becoming a Hero

by Christy Webster

LB Kids Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316706629

USD: $4.99  /  CAD: $6.99

ON SALE: March 8th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Readers / Beginner

PAGE COUNT: 32

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook
Relive all the adventure from the Miraculous movie with this full-color leveled reader!

Set in modern-day Paris, the film introduces the origins of teenagers Marinette and Adrien aka Ladybug and Cat Noir, as they embark on an epic fantasy adventure to fulfill their superhero destinies. This animated feature focusing on self-confidence, courage, and the overwhelming power of friendship and love, is full of stunning scenery and strikes a vibrant balance of action, humor, and romance.

Passport to Reading: Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text—reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.

Level 2: Reading out Loud: encourages developing readers to sound out loud, includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.

© 2021 – The Awakening Production – SND

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Passport to Reading Level 2